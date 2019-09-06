As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Upped Its Position; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 7,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 116,407 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 123,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.18. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares to 20,001 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Of Omaha owns 42,801 shares. Motco reported 51,230 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. First City Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,264 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc invested in 0.21% or 58,007 shares. 14,586 were reported by Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd. Jolley Asset Ltd Company accumulated 2.79% or 34,696 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,618 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 135,505 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation holds 0.8% or 7,610 shares. 3.28 million are owned by Primecap Mgmt Com Ca. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.16% or 108,299 shares. Culbertson A N And Company Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 25,028 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 1.22% stake. The Illinois-based Calamos Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95M for 33.72 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.37% or 30,000 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Gru reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 191,843 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 346,083 shares. 2,998 are held by Citizens & Northern. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 11,454 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 12,361 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,025 shares. Moreover, Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moore Cap LP has invested 0.53% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bessemer Grp invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% or 6,877 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management owns 3,558 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.