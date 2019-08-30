As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Increased Its Position; Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 368,972 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 58,961 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock for Your TFSA Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv (Aptv) by 9,712 shares to 55,287 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,696 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt holds 104,228 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Wade G W And holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,768 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca owns 57,353 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Advantage Inc has invested 5.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benedict Financial has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Missouri-based Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 159,640 were accumulated by Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,733 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 68,800 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 87,235 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,829 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,776 shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs Incorporated owns 14,800 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Appleton Prns Inc Ma invested in 0.46% or 31,396 shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares to 20,001 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).