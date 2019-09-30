As Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Upped by $646,350 Its Holding; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Upped Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding by $369,150

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 155,793 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76M, up from 151,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.94. About 609,667 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,793 shares to 232,333 shares, valued at $40.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,463 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

