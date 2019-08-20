As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, American Money Management Increased by $2.34 Million Its Position; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Stake by $389,168 as Stock Rose

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 7.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41,554 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares to 4,545 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

