As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Its Holding by $566,164 as Shares Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 3.91 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $144.54. About 2.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 173,212 were accumulated by Hillswick Asset Limited. Telos Cap Management holds 68,488 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel invested in 147,639 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 235,808 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1,348 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.73M shares. 3.05M were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 234,404 were reported by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. Nbt Comml Bank N A reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.53% or 1.28 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 434,510 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank accumulated 1.71M shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 5.36 million shares. Psagot House Limited stated it has 19,253 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mngmt Group has 24,595 shares. Oxbow Lc holds 0.27% or 20,190 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 122,000 shares. Old National State Bank In invested in 6,608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP reported 3,852 shares stake. Hendley Com reported 79,332 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 5,409 shares. American Investment Ser Inc reported 2,130 shares. Moreover, Check Cap Ca has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tctc Co has 47,968 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 249,618 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings.

