As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Has Increased Holding; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Share Price Rose

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 5,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 51,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, up from 46,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 23,822 shares to 484,398 shares, valued at $53.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,975 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru Co accumulated 18,408 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Intact Investment Mngmt holds 61,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 137,088 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Com holds 0.21% or 2,273 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management reported 10,672 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Triangle Secs Wealth holds 3,455 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 623 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,002 shares. 21,846 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Management. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 19,770 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 599,009 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Lc. Whitnell And Com, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares.

