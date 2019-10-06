As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Raised Its Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $11.70 Million as Share Value Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 38,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 213,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83M, down from 251,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 278,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62 million, up from 740,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.92 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 24/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SAYS NONE OF CO’S THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT IN PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Reaffirms Guidance and Growth Projections; 05/03/2018 – Met-Ed Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs Following Severe Winter Storm; 06/04/2018 – Investors Yawn after FirstEnergy Unit Files Chapter 11, Plans to Close Four Nuclear Units, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – COMPANY HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS ADVISORY FIRM; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

