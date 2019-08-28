As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Has Upped Position; Boston Advisors Increased Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position by $2.70 Million; Share Price Rose

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 11,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 87,728 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 76,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $275.52. About 606,747 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 204,896 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, up from 197,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 1.29% or 154,442 shares. Parkwood Ltd holds 40,245 shares. Zacks Management reported 35,606 shares stake. Barbara Oil holds 1.51% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prns holds 42,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 9.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hexavest invested in 295,974 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 913,160 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,640 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt reported 31,594 shares. Pennsylvania-based Permit Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc holds 84,665 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short (BSV) by 82,381 shares to 177,147 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) by 14,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,412 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,459 shares to 66,395 shares, valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,607 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).