As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Lifted Stake; As Cintas (CTAS) Share Price Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Position by $643,774

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.25M, up from 2,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,036 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 16,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 3,174 shares to 12,997 shares, valued at $3.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi (ACWI) by 165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 1,431 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bokf Na invested in 182,981 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 34,560 shares. Lathrop Investment invested in 117,113 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Llc has 33.90M shares. Edgewood Ltd Com reported 2,600 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 97,638 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. One Capital Ltd Liability holds 30,263 shares. California-based Guardian has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research accumulated 175,249 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa holds 2.77% or 219,184 shares. Halsey Inc Ct owns 143,904 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,386 shares to 47,245 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 7,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.