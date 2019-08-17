As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Lifted by $10.50 Million Its Holding; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Sunbelt Securities Has Raised Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 475.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 94,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 114,517 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.2% or 519,006 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,383 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 55,056 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 17,214 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Crossvault Llc has 2.94% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 35,940 shares. Bryn Mawr Communications holds 3,612 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 1,230 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern Corp invested in 10,906 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California-based Aspiriant Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 600 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt Communications (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.7% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares to 98,196 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 3.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7.11M shares. Factory Mutual Ins Communication owns 365,911 shares. Kopp Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.23% or 2,596 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covington Investment reported 34,912 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Laffer Investments invested in 36,836 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 13,120 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt, a Idaho-based fund reported 28,891 shares. M Securities Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,244 shares. Barr E S & Company invested in 0.4% or 35,061 shares. Ci Investments reported 286,800 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Com holds 2,294 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 1.81 million shares. Horan Cap Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,874 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 58,400 shares to 162,900 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 790,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).