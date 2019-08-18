As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Patten Group Increased Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Northrock Partners Has Decreased Holding

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares to 91,617 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.