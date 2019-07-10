As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Patten Group Has Lifted Holding; Lendingclub (LC) Holder Nomura Holdings Increased Its Position by $35.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lendingclub Corp (LC) by 292018.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 11.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.30M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 320,840 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has risen 1.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by LendingClub Corporation (LC); 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Intends to Oppose the Claims and Work Towards an Early Resolution of the Matter in Federal Court; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC – CHARGED LENDINGCLUB WITH FALSELY PROMISING CONSUMERS LOANS WITH “NO HIDDEN FEES,”; 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Deducted Hundreds or Thousands of Dollars in Hidden Upfront Fees From Loans; 04/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LendingClub Corporation; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 08/05/2018 – LENDINGCLUB 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 19/04/2018 – DJ LendingClub Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LC); 27/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LENDINGCLUB

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LC shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.