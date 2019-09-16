As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Lowered Holding by $305,800; Bluestein R H & Company Stake In Cheniere Energy (LNG) Was Has Increased

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 20,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 342,236 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43 million, up from 322,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 2.56M shares traded or 44.51% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 78,916 shares to 2,962 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,312 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W).