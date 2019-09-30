As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, New England Private Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Oz Management LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 2.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 280,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.65 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 8.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 167,552 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $190.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 11,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,165 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,700 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or holds 3.74% or 64,786 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability owns 64,990 shares. Chilton Investment Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.81% or 611,282 shares. North American Management accumulated 2.33% or 104,980 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.88% or 330,595 shares in its portfolio. 630,587 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. 23,624 are held by Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp. Citadel Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 1.87M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 83,226 shares. Enterprise Fin Service Corporation reported 6,868 shares. Sand Hill Advisors has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,819 shares. Orca Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 3,651 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 25,850 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

