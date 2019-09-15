As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Stake; As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $650,100

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 285.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 51,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, up from 17,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14,983 shares to 15,574 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 74,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept has 6.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,521 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com holds 2,249 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 2.71% or 413,249 shares. 486,170 are held by Bluestein R H And Company. Raymond James reported 5.09M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Bruce & holds 87,600 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 272,088 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Lc has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability has invested 4.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torray Limited Liability holds 114,867 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora owns 2.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,300 shares. Cap Investment Counsel reported 12.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Snow Cap Mngmt LP has 3.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 233,846 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Co, South Dakota-based fund reported 36,352 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 7,200 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 13.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has 301 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 14,206 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Hendershot Invests Inc owns 44,013 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd accumulated 1.22M shares or 3.59% of the stock. Vanguard Gp reported 131.10 million shares stake. Comml Bank holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 318,642 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 51,579 were reported by Moors And Cabot. 418,413 were accumulated by Davis R M. Bennicas And Associate Incorporated has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sather Fin Group Incorporated stated it has 275,366 shares or 7.3% of all its holdings. Peoples Services Corp accumulated 10,276 shares. Aspen Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,932 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 8,328 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 4,920 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

