As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Cut Its Position by $3.47 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Stake Has Raised by Welch Group Llc

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd analyzed 24,948 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 7,156 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 132,193 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.91M, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $172.24. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire" on August 20, 2019

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,730 shares to 577,720 shares, valued at $31.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,214 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 212,963 shares. 8,050 were reported by Redmond Asset Management Ltd. California Employees Retirement reported 1.03M shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Conestoga Advsr Ltd Liability holds 4,830 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 0.46% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 43,630 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 28,434 shares. Saratoga Research & Inv Mgmt stated it has 194,450 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. M Kraus Company stated it has 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Monetary Management Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,050 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 61,103 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 18,100 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 0.21% or 15,236 shares. Kempen Capital Nv reported 0% stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Disney+'s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 98,052 shares. Rockland Tru owns 10,984 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 43,480 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,146 shares. Rdl Fincl Incorporated reported 13,996 shares. Provident Invest reported 4.91% stake. Boyar Asset Mgmt has invested 3.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mariner Ltd accumulated 0.41% or 248,240 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability has 307,156 shares. Saratoga And Invest Mgmt owns 657,238 shares for 5.77% of their portfolio. Js Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Girard Partners stated it has 1.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wafra accumulated 0.58% or 124,123 shares. 11,568 are owned by Btim Corporation.