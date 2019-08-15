As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped by $12.41 Million Its Holding; American Assets Investment Management Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $540,000

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 25.22 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 581.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 111,769 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 130,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 19,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $133.61. About 2.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 116,290 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 225,226 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 717,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,036 shares, and cut its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending.