As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted by $3.38 Million Its Stake; As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Price Declined, Denali Advisors Has Raised by $1.08 Million Its Position

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 3.14M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Fruth Investment has invested 0.69% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). West Oak Capital Limited accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Tru Company owns 4,280 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.16% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 362,018 shares. Encompass Capital Advsr Lc has 221,250 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 95,287 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 19,779 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Services Comm Ma has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 514,374 shares. Payden And Rygel invested 1.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Personal Financial Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,728 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus owns 232,236 shares. Geode Lc invested in 5.55 million shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Scotia Capital Inc has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 130,841 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 23,375 shares to 269,940 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,700 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,209 are owned by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Bronson Point Ltd Co invested in 3.03% or 40,000 shares. Wealth Architects Lc owns 4,362 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.62% stake. Optimum holds 11,668 shares. Omers Administration owns 17,900 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,712 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.04M shares or 3.03% of the stock. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,000 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Mngmt has 2.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 1,813 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Management Co L L C has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent Franchise Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 139,025 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsr Limited Company has 2,317 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put).