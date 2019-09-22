As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised by $2.01 Million Its Holding; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Has Raised by $806,000 as Valuation Declined

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 267,370 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies has 11.95% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Menta Capital Ltd Liability owns 22,831 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 9,531 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,150 shares stake. Blackrock has 3.61 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Amer Interest Grp Inc invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 14,139 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 8,022 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 799 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 62,616 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Heartland Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Td Asset Management accumulated 0% or 41,525 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 15,619 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 92,591 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros Inc has 3.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Invest holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,964 shares. Riverpark Capital reported 82,181 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 2,530 shares. Family Management Corp holds 1.67% or 30,463 shares. Coastline Trust Co holds 0.87% or 43,070 shares. Pictet Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field And Main Bancorp holds 2.17% or 16,946 shares in its portfolio. 2,174 were accumulated by Portland Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Limited invested in 0.89% or 2.56M shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,722 shares. Washington Trust Co reported 0.83% stake. Venator Mgmt Limited accumulated 60,000 shares. Nottingham Advsr invested in 2,370 shares.