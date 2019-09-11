As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted Verizon Comm (VZ) Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 1059.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 81,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 88,741 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 7,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Inc accumulated 2,130 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has invested 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 68,800 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 55,382 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,231 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,247 shares. Rock Point Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clark Capital Mngmt Group holds 0.02% or 6,853 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,440 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,876 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1.74% or 23,287 shares. Janney Management Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,497 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,677 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 101,746 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.91% or 37,641 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares to 127,764 shares, valued at $17.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 0.32% or 600,965 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Portland Global Advisors Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Voya Mngmt Lc holds 4.10 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,700 shares. West Oak Capital Llc reported 34,584 shares stake. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.19% or 8,638 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.09M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc reported 16,921 shares. First Trust Company invested in 1.4% or 236,686 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,775 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com invested in 17,512 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc invested in 59,296 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York owns 39,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 14,793 shares to 2,689 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,757 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.