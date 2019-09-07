As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding; Integre Asset Management Holding in Cme Group (CME) Raised by $848,536 as Stock Price Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 251,875 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97 million, up from 247,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company's stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq" on March 05, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 682,821 shares. Oakbrook Investments invested in 2.07% or 206,960 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 21,400 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Institute For Wealth Management Limited invested in 0.31% or 8,720 shares. 37,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Envestnet Asset reported 99,357 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.03% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested in 0.02% or 3,827 shares. Agf Investments accumulated 1,900 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,728 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 4,455 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 28,767 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 51,657 shares. First In reported 625 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga" on August 28, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lindsell Train Ltd accumulated 5.27 million shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hawaii-based Cadinha & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa invested in 771,994 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Company has 2,605 shares. Karpus Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Baskin Financial Services Incorporated owns 3.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 151,143 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability invested 2.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jones Finance Lllp holds 0.02% or 67,456 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 16,073 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Com owns 106,726 shares. Whitnell holds 1.5% or 35,120 shares in its portfolio.