As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Boosted Position; Orleans Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake by $960,960 as Market Value Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,418 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 24,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.03. About 2.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 8,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $271.21. About 1.70 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.54% or 9.54 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, St Germain D J Inc has 1.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 128,363 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual Company owns 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 365,911 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 129,194 shares. Willow Creek Wealth has 7,145 shares. 24.16M were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. Moody State Bank Division holds 0.56% or 140,174 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Co has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swedbank invested in 1.78 million shares. Trinity Street Asset Llp owns 6.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 234,077 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 537,068 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Mairs & reported 3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustmark Bancshares Department invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,584 shares to 6,233 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,490 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,035 shares to 1,120 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,342 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.