As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Dudley & Shanley Decreased Its Stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) as Stock Price Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 92.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 18,154 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 257,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 4.00 million shares traded or 89.48% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

