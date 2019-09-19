As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Cls Investments Upped Holding by $423,255; Etrade Capital Management Raised Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $584,257; Stock Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 12,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 69,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 56,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 16.54 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,047 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 10.23 million shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ci holds 284,596 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Renaissance Investment Lc invested 1.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgemoor Advisors reported 89,892 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Co holds 0.5% or 14,212 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co invested 1.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leonard Green & Lp reported 60,000 shares. Cap Ww reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Group Inc Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.44% or 103,070 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.7% or 3.98M shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 2.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ativo Cap Management Limited Co holds 1.02% or 16,194 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Cap holds 2.18% or 69,189 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 54,836 shares to 48,203 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) by 6,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,327 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,825 shares to 37,685 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,395 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge Cox accumulated 3.21% or 83.84M shares. Country Tru Bankshares holds 1.27 million shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability holds 1.97% or 173,200 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 265,493 shares. Capital International Invsts stated it has 1.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Azimuth Capital Ltd Llc has 158,879 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Monarch Cap stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation reported 393,302 shares stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc owns 96,997 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc reported 670,919 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Meritage reported 114,576 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 2.88M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 0.07% or 170,815 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.14% or 13,145 shares in its portfolio.