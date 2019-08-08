As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Lifted Position by $370,740; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Blackbaud (BLKB) Position by $43.08 Million; Stock Price Rose

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 729.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 545,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The hedge fund held 620,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.44 million, up from 74,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 15,215 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. Shares for $76,320 were sold by Nelson Joyce on Tuesday, February 12.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 16,436 shares to 280,577 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 32,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,759 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 5,467 shares to 91,032 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,917 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.