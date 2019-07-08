As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Chartist Raised Its Position by $172.32 Million; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Stake

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69 million, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.22. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 10,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23M, down from 533,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 126,995 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 6.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.19 per share. CPT’s profit will be $122.79 million for 21.30 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Midtown building to be torn down to make way for apartment tower – Houston Business Journal” on January 13, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Downtown Houston luxury multifamily project to break ground – Houston Business Journal” published on April 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Currency Risk: The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability reported 1.31% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ci Investments Inc invested in 141,527 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.49 million shares. Virtu Finance Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 6,784 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 0.15% or 272,985 shares. The Ohio-based Foster Motley has invested 0.63% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.36% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. 111,612 were reported by Btim Corp. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.18% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 197,821 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 16,455 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 18,222 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 2,384 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 462,395 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 20,138 shares to 122,297 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 42,019 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 93,633 shares stake. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Main Street Rech has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charter Tru accumulated 10,749 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Inc stated it has 1,622 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Registered Investment Advisor invested in 0.74% or 12,000 shares. 34,912 were reported by Covington Investment. Broad Run Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 222,009 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Lc owns 5,685 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel accumulated 13,120 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 111,957 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $290.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,813 shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.