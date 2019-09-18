As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million; As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Price Declined, National Pension Service Has Cut Its Position by $371,419

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 9,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 7,060 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 16,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 40,056 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 8,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 49,831 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 40,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 194,790 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated holds 41,868 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 111,210 shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 29,269 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 805,255 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Baltimore has invested 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kentucky-based Central Bank And Trust has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 19,994 were accumulated by Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri. 485,448 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc. Sns Finance Grp Inc Ltd Co owns 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,359 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullinan Assocs stated it has 151,025 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil Limited reported 2.28M shares stake. Roffman Miller Associate Incorporated Pa has invested 3.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested 7.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares to 26,825 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 19,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,506 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 62,232 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 4,768 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 17,906 shares. Korea invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 6,726 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 219,049 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 4,863 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 1.28% or 345,455 shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 792 are owned by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer & owns 28,028 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 3,164 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 0.17% or 3.99M shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.70 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 40,160 shares to 786,608 shares, valued at $97.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).