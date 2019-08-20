As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Valuation Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Raised Holding by $1.77 Million; Palladium Partners Stake in Intel Com (INTC) Increased by $438,416

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 8,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 521,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.02 million, up from 513,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.13M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 62,982 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 8,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 1.09% or 50.84M shares in its portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Excalibur Corp holds 28,356 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Corp holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 586,556 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Parsec Financial Mngmt has 2.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 126,742 were accumulated by Foster Motley Inc. New Jersey-based Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv has invested 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 89,761 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 8,039 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 41,702 shares. Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 53,007 are held by At National Bank.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 37,116 shares to 150,198 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 13,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,848 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mathes Co Incorporated has 6,650 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Northrock Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 4,174 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 456,447 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust reported 13,801 shares stake. Wealthquest holds 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,696 shares. Veritas Inv Llp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chartist Inc Ca reported 3,978 shares stake. Selz Cap Ltd reported 172,000 shares. 226,200 were reported by Blackhill. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 3,018 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri owns 20,174 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clearbridge Invests holds 10.86M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 36,333 are owned by Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

