As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increased Its Position; Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined While Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 920,985 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 1.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03 million for 17.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baozun Earnings Preview: Assessing The Trade War Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : EL, WB, SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 144,798 shares in its portfolio. 24,379 are owned by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,789 shares or 0% of the stock. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 10,130 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 26,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,412 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Tower Cap Limited (Trc) holds 2,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 52,647 are held by Aperio Grp Lc. Tealwood Asset Management holds 40,724 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 10,050 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Assetmark reported 231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 534,768 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Com.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Fl Investment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,781 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,950 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,102 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Lp reported 9,551 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 67,606 are held by Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 932,727 shares. Mad River Invsts has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). One Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 30,263 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 94,850 shares. White Pine Cap stated it has 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com has 103,266 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak stated it has 1,967 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated holds 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 21,592 shares.