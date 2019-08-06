As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stock Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Raised Its Position by $1.77 Million; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 278,429 shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,400 shares to 644,447 shares, valued at $76.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,207 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).