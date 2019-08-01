As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Position by $1.77 Million; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lifted Stake by $1.33 Million as Share Price Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 73,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 231,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 157,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 4.13 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar owns 111,899 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs reported 28,417 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,160 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability owns 979,995 shares. America First Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Trust has 106,976 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Town & Country Commercial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 37,641 shares. Auxier Asset, a Oregon-based fund reported 16,489 shares. 28,123 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Bailard reported 70,715 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd owns 1.08M shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 5,172 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,172 shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,912 shares to 250,752 shares, valued at $48.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 133,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,345 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

