As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Shares Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Upped Stake; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Indus Capital Partners Cut Holding by $3.09 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.28. About 6.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.81% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 3.49M shares traded or 181.59% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill stated it has 7,669 shares. Essex Financial Inc reported 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segment Wealth Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson Limited Company invested in 0.68% or 73,221 shares. 9,294 are owned by Nadler Fincl Gp Inc. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 20,967 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Asset Management holds 373,468 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.04% or 19,426 shares in its portfolio. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93 shares. Summit Finance Strategies has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btr Cap Management owns 2.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 134,191 shares. Lomas Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 356,649 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Prtn Limited Partnership has 207,310 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,045 shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

