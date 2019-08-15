As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Raised Position by $1.77 Million; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake Has Raised by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 380.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 5,119 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $190.12. About 563,385 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,056 shares to 1,408 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 116,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,287 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 10,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,309 shares. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co has invested 2.92% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.79% or 75,341 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 70,154 shares. Assetmark invested in 107 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 28,107 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests Inc has 90,100 shares. Andra Ap reported 17,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.05% or 1,046 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.22% or 27,936 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Com reported 2,150 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Lc invested in 0.05% or 1,769 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 363,400 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.78% or 19,694 shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd holds 9,030 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Cadinha Company Lc reported 7,077 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,493 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 34,502 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Company reported 24,176 shares. Lafayette Invests reported 45,805 shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 4,362 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,082 shares. 97,199 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 2.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 635,828 shares. 95,803 are owned by Papp L Roy Assoc. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 4.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).