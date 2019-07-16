As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increased by $1.77 Million Its Stake; As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Position by $38.15 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 983,798 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: China GDP, Earnings Season, Prime Day – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Beats Q4 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

