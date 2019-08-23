As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Raised by $1.77 Million Its Stake; Crescent Park Management LP Lowered Its Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Holding by $7.17 Million as Market Value Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 1.44 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $850 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 8.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $509.78 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.