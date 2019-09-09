As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, M&R Capital Management Raised Position by $11.77 Million; Permian Investment Partners LP Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) Cut as Market Value Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 2.85M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 798,272 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.27M are held by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney reported 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intl Gp reported 705,893 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma invested in 31,396 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Quantres Asset Management holds 2,800 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,015 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny invested in 209,560 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has 158,586 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,895 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tdam Usa Inc holds 55,159 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,802 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $456.28 million for 5.03 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brahman reported 19.18% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 37,675 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Amer International Grp has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware holds 0.87% or 284,489 shares in its portfolio. Kemper holds 0% or 118 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has 23.30 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 4.92M shares. The Colorado-based Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.97% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Merian (Uk) stated it has 132,456 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.06% or 14,382 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 42,457 shares. 204 are held by Ftb Advsr.