As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Towle & Co Has Trimmed Sonic Automotive (SAH) Holding by $2.98 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39M, up from 91,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 32,228 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 261,680 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 204,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sonic Automotiveâ€™s new CEO got a raise in 2018, but no one else did – Charlotte Business Journal” on March 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sonic Automotive touts record sales, eyes EchoPark openings in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Doggett Industries to break ground on new Ford dealership showroom – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gru holds 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 18,210 shares. The New York-based Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 72,804 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 37,320 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 736,829 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 367,565 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 161,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 18,140 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 11,829 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 861 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 30,729 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). D E Shaw And holds 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 148,180 shares.

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.59M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.