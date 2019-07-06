As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, North Star Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Horan Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $532,257; Market Value Declined

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 8,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 5,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 34,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Shouldnâ€™t Count Boeing Stock Out Despite Its Recent Pain – Yahoo News” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Richard C Young Limited accumulated 19,955 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Lc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division reported 0.7% stake. Chase Invest Counsel Corp owns 7,152 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Chilton Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,450 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com reported 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American National Insur Tx invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mathes Co Incorporated holds 9,460 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 16,395 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.17% or 1,813 shares. 1,865 are held by Lee Danner And Bass.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Fox Business” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “”Avengers: Endgame” Has Already Beaten Avatar’s Box Office Record… Sort Of – Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Oh invested in 3,113 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 19,802 shares. 254,377 are owned by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Leonard Green Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,000 shares. Randolph Inc owns 179,820 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Co has 2.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 247,670 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 240,426 shares. Clark Gp holds 6,853 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peoples accumulated 9,876 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 1.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 90,246 are held by 1832 Asset Management L P. Duff And Phelps Invest Communications holds 0.03% or 19,067 shares. Strategic Financial Services reported 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,703 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings.