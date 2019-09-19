As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Appleton Partners Has Boosted Holding; Regentatlantic Capital Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased by $977,170 as Share Price Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 7,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 171,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91M, down from 178,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 4.53M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 13,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 31,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc by 10,510 shares to 35,086 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 7,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,713 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 3.16 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broad Run Invest Lc holds 1.85% or 304,811 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 4.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 5.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,051 shares. Usca Ria owns 43,145 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or has 64,786 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. 36,105 were reported by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Main Street Rech Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,349 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nokota Mgmt Lp has 160,000 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Management accumulated 1.56% or 97,135 shares. Lumbard Kellner Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,490 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. 3,650 were accumulated by Reaves W H And Company Inc. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,781 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.54M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru has 52,184 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,145 shares. Df Dent And Company reported 105,643 shares. 169,979 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated. Green Valley Investors Llc holds 4.68% or 591,358 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 245,029 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,500 are held by Fundx Investment Gp Limited Liability. Ent Services holds 0.81% or 26,778 shares in its portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,920 shares to 22,684 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.