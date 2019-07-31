As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Stake by $1.09 Million; As Gamestop New (Put) (GME) Stock Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $18.72 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $143.93. About 3.93M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 1.93 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ GameStop Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GME)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call) by 5.30M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).