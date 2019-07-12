As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose, M&R Capital Management Raised by $11.77 Million Its Position; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Boosted Lilly Eli Co Com (LLY) Stake by $48.01 Million; Market Value Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli Co Com (LLY) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,630 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.27M, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 2.15M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees FY Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.4% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 1.16M shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Company holds 1,822 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The New Hampshire-based Amer Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chatham Cap Grp accumulated 4,490 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Scotia has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.08% or 14,294 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 5.37 million shares. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. 270,907 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 8,864 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain invested in 966 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del Com (NYSE:FTK) by 56,501 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $324.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shs New Feb 2017 by 77 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,193 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares to 827 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Communication invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sol Cap Management has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,800 were reported by Md Sass Services. Texas Yale Capital owns 81,942 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt invested in 23,336 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zweig reported 62,500 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl holds 1.1% or 156,055 shares. Independent Invsts, a New York-based fund reported 50,482 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,174 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,158 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Kansas-based Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 8.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lynch Associates In, Indiana-based fund reported 39,775 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Comm invested in 0.16% or 13,318 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.57 million shares.