As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose, Horizon Investments Upped by $559,900 Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Its Stake by $308,465

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 34,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 33,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 5,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 19,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 24,253 shares to 2,162 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,923 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,660 shares to 12,185 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,318 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

