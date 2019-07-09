As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake; Regions Financial Boosted Its Holding in Metlife (MET) by $969,318 as Stock Price Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,659 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 72,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 5.03 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 23,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 861,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69M, up from 838,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 2.01 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,064 shares to 107,698 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 119,961 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 5.55M shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln holds 4.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 88,123 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,880 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi owns 93,765 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,125 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc accumulated 12,195 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 286,808 are held by Westpac Corp. Hl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.81 million shares. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv invested in 1.74% or 35,677 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 1.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 140,075 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 218,679 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,528 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 79,935 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 420,810 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 1.15M shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 5,256 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 5,443 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 586,769 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.75% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 41,851 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 98,631 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 700 shares. Brinker Capital owns 68,712 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 184,916 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cibc World reported 126,762 shares.

