As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Lifted Stake; United American Securities Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 4,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,833 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, up from 26,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 6.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88 million, up from 159,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 23.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P Mid Cap 400 Dep Rcpts Mid Cap (MDY) by 984 shares to 560 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Bosera Msci China A Etf (KBA) by 33,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “A Wall Street analyst explains why 10 million Disney Plus subscribers is the magic number that could supercharge the company’s stock (DIS) – Business Insider” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,759 shares. Heritage Management owns 240,482 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs owns 93,987 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 27,418 shares. Cap Investment Advsr holds 0.46% or 59,851 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 4,780 shares. Hartford Mgmt owns 2.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,598 shares. Optimum Advsr invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,644 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.70 million shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple Capital Management stated it has 5,609 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability has 4,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Com owns 16,795 shares. Rockland Tru Comm accumulated 0.15% or 10,984 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hemenway Tru Lc has 137,265 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 302,831 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 76,892 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt owns 399,855 shares for 5.4% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny owns 658,783 shares. M Kraus And, a Vermont-based fund reported 87,990 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 15,717 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investment Serv Of America Inc holds 3.78% or 191,475 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Prns Llp has invested 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Advisors Ltd reported 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 69,298 are owned by Monarch. 78,120 are owned by Paragon Mgmt Ltd. James Invest Research owns 195,401 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT), Not FAANG Stocks for Stable Growth & Income – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Best Sector ETFs For October: A Good Time For Tech – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.