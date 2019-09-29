As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, First United Bank Trust Has Boosted Stake by $352,365; 3M Company Com (MMM) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Hldg Group Inc Inc owns 604,955 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fosun has 12,508 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.87 million shares. Oarsman Capital reported 0.3% stake. Coastline has 43,070 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Gp Inc has 14,047 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks owns 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 91,722 shares. Markston International Llc has 216,406 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd reported 13,405 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 495,900 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 1.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability invested in 5,414 shares. Private Gru owns 1,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Netflix, Tesla Fall Premarket; Chewy, Apple Rise – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 4,905 shares to 148,682 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 11,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,126 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 44,404 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services holds 2,529 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.23% or 14,762 shares. Martin Currie Ltd has 5,039 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 264,189 shares. Moreover, Farmers Company has 0.56% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cape Ann Retail Bank holds 1.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,500 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 64,385 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Communication has 3.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Pension Service owns 611,195 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 1,493 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nbt Bank N A New York invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0.33% or 846,456 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny owns 108,978 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.