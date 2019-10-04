As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Fernwood Investment Management Upped Stake; Ionic Capital Management Increases Stake in Carnival Plc (CUK)

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 3.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 229.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 24,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The hedge fund held 35,256 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 10,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 252,931 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $390M; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 117,338 shares to 103,662 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,378 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.