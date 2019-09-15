As Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Delphi Management Decreased by $552,803 Its Position; Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Stake in Union Pacific Com (UNP) as Share Price Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 19,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, down from 118,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 3.16 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 31,287 shares to 588,531 shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 169,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,587 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.33% or 148,300 shares. Moreover, Peddock Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,574 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 1,825 shares. 2,487 are held by Qci Asset. 2,825 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,631 were reported by Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.32 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Axa owns 445,620 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Halsey Associates Inc Ct reported 2,946 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt holds 25,166 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa holds 2,387 shares. Bollard Group Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,748 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc accumulated 1.41% or 207,168 shares. Orleans Mgmt Corporation La reported 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howe & Rusling holds 0.04% or 1,564 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 367,766 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Limited Com has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,581 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpus Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,287 shares. 1,885 were reported by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management. 10 reported 1.06% stake. Barbara Oil Communication holds 8,000 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Portland Advsrs Llc reported 0.1% stake. Lawson Kroeker Investment Inc Ne reported 4.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 168,409 were reported by Counselors Incorporated.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.