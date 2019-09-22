As Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Delphi Management Has Trimmed Stake; Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.64 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 26/03/2018 – WALMART’S JET.COM NAMES SIMON BELSHAM PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – India’s small vendors try to topple Walmart’s $16bn Flipkart deal; 11/05/2018 – Walmart flips its India strategy; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS $2 BLN IN PRIMARY INFUSION AGAINST FRESH EQUITY IS TO ENSURE THE COMPANY CAN EXPAND AND GROW

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Streaming Wars: Disney Is Killing Netflix in This Critical Market – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: United States Steel, Microsoft and Disney – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss And C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,054 shares to 11,229 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) by 10,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 282,973 shares. Highland Lp holds 0.12% or 15,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.68% or 12,312 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 63,562 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has 45,779 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swedbank invested in 1.78 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. 9,023 were accumulated by Assetmark Incorporated. 47,500 are held by Beaconlight Cap Limited Liability Company. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn has 4.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 244,954 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 265,531 shares or 1.41% of the stock. New York-based Clear Street Mkts Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 160,222 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Limited Liability Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,482 shares. 30,282 are held by Schnieders Mngmt Lc. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.37M shares. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.37% or 24,249 shares in its portfolio. Regions has 1.01M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. 7,330 are held by Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or. James Investment Research holds 2.76% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 344,565 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5,257 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Llc owns 25,199 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd has 1.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 29,543 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 25,053 shares. 22,055 are held by Meridian Counsel Inc. Smithfield Tru Com reported 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Riverhead Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).