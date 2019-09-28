As Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Delphi Management Trimmed Its Holding; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 16,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, down from 171,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/03/2018 – Disputes with temporary workers add to GM Korea’s challenges; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION FAIL TO REACH WAGE DEAL – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring; 10/05/2018 – GM sees custom designs, personal ownership for self-driving cars; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 3,565 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss And C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,054 shares to 11,229 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC).

