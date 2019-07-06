As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Valuation Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted by $31.60 Million Its Holding; Fishman Jay A LTD Continues to Hold Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,225 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 billion, up from 149,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY

